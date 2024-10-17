Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets censor board's approval, release date soon

Follow us on Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets censor board's approval

Bollywood actor and Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has finally received the censor board's approval. The actor and director of Emergency took to her X profile to share the new update with her fans. "We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support," read her tweet on X.

Why the delay?

Kangana's Emergency was postponed from September 6 as the film had not got clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification. The makers had even knocked on Bombay High Court's door to get certification on their film. For the unversed, the reason behind the delay from CBFC dye to three scenes in the film. The censor board had asked the film to cut off those three scenes from their film but seems like Kangana and the producers were not very keen on chopping off those shots. However, only after the makers of Emergency agreed to censor those scenes, did the Bombay High Court close the case and it was expected that the film would soon receive its certificate.

On Thursday, the director of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut announced that her film has now been certified by the censor board. Now it is also expected that the makers would soon announce the release date of Emergency.

About the film

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in lead roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film has music by Sanchit Balhara and screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana plays the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed an emergency in the country in 1975.

