Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' in works! Neeraj Pandey joins forces

The film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in main roles, has recently begun streaming on Prime Video. Fans may look forward to the next film under their banner, Friday Filmworks, since it will be released soon. It's an upcoming Netflix original called 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' and stars Bollywood actors Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

What did the filmmaker say?

Bhatia shared some interesting details on the project, stating that it's doing well, adding, "It's coming together beautifully. I actually watched it last night and am quite thrilled about its release. It should be available in the next few months, and I hope you enjoy it." Netflix describes the film as "a globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century!"

Following the success of their online series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia team up again with Avinash Tiwary for Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Shital Bhatia lauded Avinash Tiwary, stating, "He is a fantastic actor." When Neeraj started writing the film, he thought Avinash was ideal for the character. That is how we cast him, and he has done an excellent job."

Bhatia and Pandey started off with the iconic movie 'A Wednesday' and have since gone on to make several films and web shows on different topics. Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary recently had a successful re-release of his debut film Laila Majnu. Directed by Sajid Ali, the film starred Triptii Dimri opposite him.

On the work front

Avinash Tiwari was last seen in Kunal Khemu's direcotiral debut 'Madhgaon Express'. He will next be seen in Boman Irani's directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys'. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia who rocked the audience with her dancing in Stree 2's 'Aaj Ki Raat' was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Veda'.

