From UN Secretary General Guterres to China's Jinping: Full list of guests attending BRICS Summit 2026

New Delhi:

Delhi is all set to host the BRICS Summit 2026 on September 12 and September 13, with several world leaders and senior delegations arriving in the national capital from late Thursday evening to early Friday morning.

Who are attending BRICS Summit?

Apart from Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are the top leaders who are attending the summit.

These high-profile dignitaries from Russia, China, Iran, UAE are expected to stay at different hotels in the national capital, with security arrangements being significantly strengthened ahead of their arrival.

Hotels making elaborate preparations for guests

In the meanwhile, all hotels are also making elaborate preparations to ensure seamless hospitality for the visiting dignitaries, including special arrangements for food, housekeeping, guest services and movement within the properties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night started a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. Other delegates are expected to arrive on Friday.

List foreign delegates attending BRICS Summit 2026

Serial number Country/Institution Name of the foreign guest visiting India Date and time Arrival point 1. Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira September 10, 2026, 9:50 pm Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi 2. Russia President Vladimir Putin September 11, 2026, 1:15 am Air Force Station, Palam 3. WHO (World Health Organization) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus September 11, 2026, 4:10 am Terminal-3, IGI Airport 4. AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) Chairman Zhu Jiayi September 11, 2026, 8:25 am Terminal-3, IGI Airport 5. Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin September 11, 2026, 8:45 am Terminal-3, IGI Airport 6. South Africa President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa September 11, 2026, 9:05 am Terminal-3, IGI Airport 7. Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo September 11, 2026, 9:15 am Terminal-3, IGI Airport 8. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres September 11, 2026, 1:25 pm Terminal-3, IGI Airport 9. NDB (New Development Bank) President Dilma Rousseff September 11, 2026, 2:00 PM Terminal-3, IGI Airport 10. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian September 11, 2026, 2:00 PM Air Force Station, Palam 11. Nigeria Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima September 11, 2026, 2:45 PM Air Force Station, Palam 12. Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi September 11, 2026, 5:35 pm Air Force Station, Palam 13. UAE Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi September 11, 2026, 5:50 pm Air Force Station, Palam 14. Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim September 11, 2026, 6:40 pm Air Force Station, Palam 15. Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali September 11, 2026, 7:30 PM Air Force Station, Palam 16. Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye September 11, 2026, 8:45 pm Air Force Station, Palam 17. Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto September 11, 2026, 9:00 PM Air Force Station, Palam 18. Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. September 11, 2026, 10:00 PM Air Force Station, Palam 19. Cuba Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla September 11, 2026, 10:50 pm Terminal-3, IGI Airport 20. WTO (World Trade Organization) Director General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala September 11, 2026, 11:35 pm Terminal-3, IGI Airport 21. Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov September 12, 2026, 5:35 am Terminal-3, IGI Airport 22. Vietnam Prime Minister Le Minh Hung September 12, 2026, 11:05 am Terminal-3, IGI Airport 23. China President Xi Jinping September 12, 2026, 12:25 pm Air Force Station, Palam 24. Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani September 12, 2026, 3:30 PM Terminal-3, IGI Airport 25. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev September 12, 2026, 4:10 pm Air Force Station, Palam 26. Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud September 12, 2026, 9:00 PM Air Force Station, Palam

BRICS Summit to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy

It should be noted that the two-day BRICS summit starting from Saturday is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.

It is significant to note that the BRICS Summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies

Later in the day, Putin and PM Modi are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon and this meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges.

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