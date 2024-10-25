India-Canada row: Envoy Sanjay Verma warns students in Canada of Khalistani influence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian envoy Sanjay Verma

Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma recently issued a cautionary message to Indian students studying in Canada, urging them to be vigilant and avoid radicalization attempts by Khalistani extremists. Speaking in an interview with NDTV, Verma urged students and their parents, stressing the importance of family guidance to help young Indians steer clear of risky choices.

"Currently, Khalistani terrorists and extremists pose a threat to the broader Indian community in Canada, including the approximately 319,000 students residing there," Verma stated, while highlighting the need for heightened awareness among students about their surroundings.

He further explained how economic conditions in Canada, especially the limited job opportunities the country holds, make students fall trap to Khalistani influence. "These extremists in exchange of money and food draw students into their nefarious plans. They encourage students to stage anti-India protests or participate in activities that include insulting the Indian flag," the Indian envoy noted.

"Afterward, they are advised to seek asylum, with them presenting claims like if I return to India, I will face punishment," Verma added. He recalled that such cases have earlier in past led some students to receive asylum under fabricated claims.

Moreover, Verma appealed to parents back in India to communicate regularly with their children, especially to help the students understand the potential risks they might face if they get themselves associated with such activities. “There are multiple negative influences on students in Canada pushing them in the wrong direction,” he warned, urging families to stay connected and supportive.

It is pertinent to note that the High Commissioner’s remarks come as diplomatic relations between India and Canada touched a new low, spurred by repeated and unverified claims by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau has alleged that agents linked to Delhi, in cooperation with criminal gangs like the Lawrence Bishnoi outfit, are targeting South Asians within Canada—a claim India has firmly denied.