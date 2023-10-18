EXCLUSIVE: Drashti Dhami opens up about her stint in Koffee With Karan, says 'not a validation....'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar and Drashti Dhami

After the success of Duranga, Drashti Dhami is back with the second season of the ZEE5 web series. The actor is playing a badass cop Ira Jaykar Patel who is shocked to know some hidden truths about her husband and will leave no stone unturned to protect her family. Helmed by Rohan Sippi, the second instalment of Duranga also stars Amit Sadh and Gulshan Devaiah.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, Drashti Dhami opened up about how she chose her roles in recent times and her stint in Koffee With Karan. Speaking about if she feels her appearance in Karan Johar's show was a validation. "If you honestly ask me, yes. When my manager called me saying I have blocked your team because you are going to be on Koffee With Karan. I said ya ya whatever. He said I am serious."

She added, "Of course, it was exciting to be a part of it but I was equally nervous because I didn't want anyone to take a dig at me there and also I wouldn't tolerate it if someone pokes fun at me. It's nice that I like to tell people that dude I was in Koffee With Karan. But, that's not a validation for me being a superstar. I am still there where I was."

Watch the full interview here:

Dhami further shared about the kind of roles she is choosing of late. Opening about the same, the actor said, "I am very new to the OTT side of being an actor. I don't know if right now I am yet in a phase where I am choosing stuff. I am waiting and just seeing what I am getting. And then deciding whether I want to be a part of it or not. So I don't think I have the liberty or the luxury at the moment to say I will only do this and I don't want to do this. I am here to explore and let's see where it takes me."

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana to share screen together in Sujoy Ghosh's next

Latest Web Series News