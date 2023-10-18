CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana to share screen together in Sujoy Ghosh's next

Follow us on Image Source : X Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan, who is enjoying a great 2023 with two mega-blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan, is all set for his third release Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. His daughter is also making her Bollywood debut this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, it will be a digital-only release and will arrive on Netflix in December. Now, as per a report that is doing rounds on the internet, the father-daughter duo will be seen sharing the same screen together, a project which will be helmed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming project will be an action thriller and it will have its theatrical release in November next year.

''Shah Rukh Khan intends to complete his work on this yet untitled Sujoy Ghosh directorial by March 2023 and then move on to India’s biggest action film, Tiger vs Pathaan, with his friend, Salman Khan. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial kicks off in November with schedules in India and abroad, spanning over a span of 6 months. It’s another ambitious action film from Red Chillies Entertainment, marking the launch of Suhana Khan on the big screen,'' Bollywood Hungama reported quoting a source.

Not only this, the film will be bankrolled under SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Siddharth Anand. ''The idea is to bring Siddharth’s expertise in action genre to the table. This is a stylish film and who better than Sid to creatively overlook the action blocks at the script level and also oversee the way in which the stunts are designed,'' the source added.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's next big project also include Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Siddharth is known for directing several superhit flicks including Pathaan, War, Bang Bang and Hum Tum, among others.

