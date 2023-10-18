Urvashi Rautela's 24-carat gold iPhone 'FOUND', man demands THIS from actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela watched the IND vs PAK match live from Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently watched the high-octane India vs Pakistan's World Cup match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The next day, she took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and claimed that she lost her '24-carat real gold iPhone' at the venue and tagged respective authorities. Along with the post, she also shared a picture of the police compaint dated October 15, 2023. Now, in the latest development, the actress shared a screenshot of her email wherein she has received a mail from person, who claims to have her phone. But what makes this news more interesting is that the person is ready to give her phone back only if she agrees to help to save his brother.

She shared the picture of the screenshot on her Instagram Stories.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela's latest Instagram Story

Along with the screenshot, Urvashi even gave a thumbs up to the mail. The mail is dated October 16.

Urvashi Rautela's during the IND vs PAK match

During the India vs Pakistan match on October 14, the 29-year-old actress shared several pictures and videos of herself from a VIP box. In one of the videos shared by her, she was seen sitting in a car and showcasing 4-5 match tickets in her hands.

Also Read: Karan Johar reveals his biggest REGRET, shares his 'unfulfilled' desire of working with THIS star

Urvashi Rautela on work front

Talking about her films, Urvashi last appeared in supernatural fantasy comedy and Pawan Kalyan's film Bro in a special cameo. She also featured in a romantic number alongside Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently.

Her future projects include a Hindi flick titled Dil Hai Gray and a Telugu film Black Rose.

Apart from these, Urvashi will also feature in Jason Derulo upcoming untitled song.

Latest Entertainment News