Hellbound to Bodies: 5 Netflix shows that will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX 5 Netflix shows that will leave you in splits

When it comes to OTT, everyone has their own choice. Some like to watch thrillers, while some are attracted to comedy. Even today, Netflix is ​​​​considered the best platform for OTT binge-watch. There are many such series on Netflix that people like very much. There are many such series and movies on Netflix which are quite engaging. In such a situation, today we have brought some special Netflix recommendations for you, which you can binge-watch.

13 Reasons Why

If you are a fan of mystery with drama, then 13 Reasons Why is for you. 13 Reasons Why is the story of some college students, one of whom commits suicide. Before her suicide, she makes 13 cassettes which are sent to 13 people. What is in these cassettes and why did the girl commit suicide, this is what makes this story a great watch. This series is also available in Hindi language.

Dead Boy Detectives

If you want to watch a detective comedy-drama with horror, then this series is for you. If you have seen Sandman, then this series belongs to the same universe. The horror-comedy genre is fascinating people a lot, so this series is a great watch.

Baby Reindeer

If you are fond of black comedy, then you can watch this series. This series talks about stalking but the amazing thing is that the hero of the series has to go through it. This series was well-liked by critics.

Bodies

This series, which came in the year 2023, is set in four different timelines. A dead body is found in all four dimensions, the killer has to be caught by four detectives of the same dimensions. A great concept of time travel that will blow your mind.

Hellbound

A prophecy in which the place and date of your death is told. Is God really punishing people for their sins or is there some other reason behind it? If you are also fond of watching such mystery thrillers, then binge-watch this series today because part two will also be released on October 25.

Also Read: Kiara Advani joins Meena Kumari's biopic 'Kamal Aur Meena'? Here's what we know so far