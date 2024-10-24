Kiara Advani joins Meena Kumari's biopic 'Kamal Aur Meena'? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seems like Kiara Advani has been approached for the role of Meena Kumari in her biopic

Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra is bringing an interesting love story to the silver screens soon. The film is based on the real love story of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and actress Meena Kumari. The upcoming film is titled 'Kamal Aur Meena' and is scheduled for release in 2026. While the details of the cast have been kept secret, if media reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been chosen for the role of Meena Kumari.

The post increased speculation

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the video announcement of the film 'Kamal Aur Meena' posted by Yoodlee Films on Instagram on September 11. Speculation about Kiara Advani playing Meena Kumari intensified after the post was liked by the actress. Not only this, but eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Siddharth P Malhotra has recently started following the 'Shershaah' actress on Instagram. He also left comments on her posts, which further fuelled these rumours.

Sharing the screenshot, the user wrote, 'Although it is still too early to say but the director of Meena Kumari's biopic has recently started following Kiara and even now continues to comment on her last three posts. Kiara is the only actress who liked the announcement video of the film.'

Announcement increases excitement

Announcing the film, the filmmaker wrote a long note on his Instagram account. A part of his note read, 'Kamal Aur Meena-A cinematic experience that promises to be one of the most iconic love stories in the history of Hindi cinema. Kamal Aur Meena will bring to life the real-life romance between the legendary director and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi and the famous actress Meena Kumari.'

Manish Malhotra to make Meena Kumari biopic

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also announced a biopic centred on the life of Meena Kumari, starring actress Kriti Sanon in the lead role. However, media reports suggested that the film was delayed due to unknown reasons. The film is likely to go on floors in early 2025. Yes! two different films will be based on the real-life history of the late actor Meena Kumari.

