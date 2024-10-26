Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico live on TV, online in India?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico live on TV, online in India?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming: The two biggest Spanish football teams will revive the historic rivalry one last time in 2024 when they meet in the top-of-the-table La Liga 2025-25 fixture at Santiago Bernabeu on October 26.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 11:07 IST
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming details
Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming details

Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash in the La Liga 2024-25 top-of-the-table clash on Saturday evening with three big points on the card. Barcelona are leading the points table with three points and a potential win will boost their chances for the first title since 2021 significantly.

Both teams will enter this game after dominant and impressive wins in their last respective games in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid remain unbeaten in La Liga with nine wins and have beaten the Catalan giants in their last four encounters.

The Los Blancos are also chasing Barcelona's historic 43-match unbeaten record in La Liga but Hansi Flick's men will enter this game as favourites after their memorable 4-1 win over Bayern Munich this week. 

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming and telecast details

  • When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played on Saturday, October 26. 

  • At what time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will begin at 09:00 PM Local Time (Barcelona) on October 26 and 12:30 AM IST (October 27)

  • Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. 

  • Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official telecast named for the La Liga 2024-25 season for India-based users.

Related Stories
Former French and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces shock retirement

Former French and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces shock retirement

'On October 21st, I'm back': Neymar announces his return after missing football action for a year

'On October 21st, I'm back': Neymar announces his return after missing football action for a year

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview: Head-to-head record, last meeting, team news and playing XIs

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview: Head-to-head record, last meeting, team news and playing XIs

  • Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match online on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world) website for FREE.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Possible Playing XIs

Real Madrid probable starting XI (4-3-2-1): Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona probable starting XI (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement