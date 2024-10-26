Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming details

Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash in the La Liga 2024-25 top-of-the-table clash on Saturday evening with three big points on the card. Barcelona are leading the points table with three points and a potential win will boost their chances for the first title since 2021 significantly.

Both teams will enter this game after dominant and impressive wins in their last respective games in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid remain unbeaten in La Liga with nine wins and have beaten the Catalan giants in their last four encounters.

The Los Blancos are also chasing Barcelona's historic 43-match unbeaten record in La Liga but Hansi Flick's men will enter this game as favourites after their memorable 4-1 win over Bayern Munich this week.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming and telecast details

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played on Saturday, October 26.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will begin at 09:00 PM Local Time (Barcelona) on October 26 and 12:30 AM IST (October 27)

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official telecast named for the La Liga 2024-25 season for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match online on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world) website for FREE.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Possible Playing XIs

Real Madrid probable starting XI (4-3-2-1): Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona probable starting XI (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.