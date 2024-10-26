Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Do you know how wealthy is Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis? CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife

As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination from the South West Nagpur Assembly constituency on Friday (October 25), significant details linked to the total worth of the property he holds have now been released. Based on the information gathered through the affidavit he submitted during the nomination, Fadnavis has property worth Rs 5.25 crores and only Rs 23,500 in cash.

The affidavit also mentioned that he had taken a loan of Rs 62 lakhs from his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, who has property worth Rs 7 crore 92 lakh 21 thousand (with Rs 6 crore 96 lakh 92 thousand as movable and Rs 95 lakh 29 thousand as immovable property).

About the property owned by Devendra Fadnavis

According to the affidavit, Fadnavis, who is contesting elections from Nagpur for the sixth time, has movable and immovable property worth Rs 5.25 crores. In 2019, his property stood at Rs 4 crore 24 lakh 23 thousand 434 (with movable property worth Rs 45 lakh 96 thousand 634 and immovable property worth Rs 3 crore 76 lakh 29 thousand). However, in 5 years, this property has increased by over Rs 1 crore 80 thousand 233. He cited that this increase happened due to rising land prices.

Moreover, Devendra Fadnavis has also mentioned agriculture and social service as his professions, and he also does not have an FIR against him.

Devendra Fadnavis Files Nomination

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled for November 20, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination from the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency on October 25.

Addressing a rally before filing the papers, he said the work done by the Mahayuti government in the state speaks for itself. He further criticized the opposition parties, stating that the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and its beneficiaries were enough to defeat them.