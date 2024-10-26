Soldier dead, nine injured after Army vehicle skids off road in J-K's Kulgam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a tragic incident, an army soldier lost his life while nine others were injured after their Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday. Soon after the accident, the injured were taken to a hospital, the official added. The official further added that the condition is stated to be stable.

Providing details of the accident, the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps said that the accident occurred in Kulgam's D H Pora area during an operational move on Friday night. The Chinar Corps said, "Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries and were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable."

Gulmarg terrorist attack

Earlier on October 24, two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives in a firefight between security forces and terrorists in the Butapathri area of Baramulla's Gulmarg. According to information released, the two soldiers and two porters, who had been undergoing treatment for severe injuries sustained in the attack, succumbed to their injuries today.

"Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla," Army officials said in a statement. "One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment," it added.