Do Patti to The Legend of Hanuman S5, OTT releases of the week

This week of OTT release is going to be very special for cinema lovers. This week the shows and movies released on OTT have more content coming from regional cinema, in which a glimpse of India's cultural heritage will be seen. Apart from this, Hollywood shows and movies are also ready to entertain you. Many other shows and movies including Tom Hardy's 'Venom: The Last Dance' will be released. We are here with a list of which shows will be released on which platform between October 21-27. Have a look at this week OTT release list here.

What We Do in the Shadows - Season 6

We will start this list with Hollywood content 'What We Do in the Shadows'. This is a comedy-filled English show, which will show the story of vampires.

Release date - October 22

Where to watch - Disney+Hotstar

The Disappearance of Kimi Dior

This is the story of a 6-year-old girl who has a million fan following on YouTube. One day she suddenly disappears. To know where she goes, and who kidnaps her, you will have to watch the series.

Release date - October 23

Where to watch - Disney Plus Hotstar

The Legend of Hanuman - Season 5

All the seasons of 'The Legend of Hanuman' have been quite a hit. Now the makers have returned to OTT with the fifth season. This time Lord Hanuman will be seen destroying Ravana's Lanka.

Release date - 25 October

Where to watch - Disney+Hotstar

Do Patti

'Do Patti' is the most awaited release of this week. Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh starrer film will have a lot of fun. 'Do Patti' is the debut movie of Kriti Sanon's production house Blue Butterfly Films.

Release date- October 25

Where to watch- Netflix

Hellbound- Season 2

This is a Korean web series. It shows things like discovering the mysterious abilities of alien monsters, which leads to more chaos. The monsters who ruthlessly do their job and take people to the terrifying afterlife return in vivid, disturbing videos.

Release date- October 25

Where to watch- Netflix

