Bajinder Singh, 'Yeshu Yeshu Prophet', sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 rape case The Mohali court rejected the mercy plea of ​​the accused and said that a person who presents himself as a religious leader cannot commit such a crime against people who have faith in him. Last week, the Mohali court pronounced Pastor Bajinder Singh guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case.

Advocate Anil Sagar, counsel for the victim in the Pastor Bajinder Singh sexual assault case, said, "He was popular as a spiritual leader. His followers used to call him 'Papa Ji'. When such a crime is committed by such a person, he should get severe punishment. We are satisfied with the term of the sentence, which is life imprisonment. He will have to be behind bars till his last breath."

Bajinder Singh convicted under Section 376

Pastor Bajinder has been convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reacting to the verdict, the victim in the case said, "He (Bajinder) is a psycho and will do the same offence after coming out of jail, so I want him to stay in the prison. A lot of girls (victims) have won today. I request that DGP ensure our security since there is a possibility of attacks on us."

Verdict comes 7 years after case was filed

The victim's husband, who fought the case for seven years, welcomed the court's decision. "We struggled for seven years for this case. He (the convict) used to mislead the court and used to do foreign trips, while the court's orders didn't permit him to do so. Fake FIRs were filed on me, we were attacked, I spent six months in jail, and then I was determined to get him punished. We had faith in the judiciary. I want him to get severely punished. There were six accused; the case on five of them has been dismissed, and pastor Bajinder has been convicted. We welcome the court's decision," he said.

Advocate Anil Sagar, counsel for the victim, emphasised the need for exemplary punishment. "There is a punishment of 10-20 years for the offence of rape depending upon the circumstances of the case. In this case, I pray for the highest quantum because this person used to lure people in the name of religion. It is important to punish him exemplarily. I hope that after this, the girls who are facing such crimes will come forth and speak about the atrocities," he said.

What had happened in 2018

A case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by a woman at Zirakpur police station in 2018. In the complaint, she alleged that Bajinder Singh lured her by promising to take her abroad and raped her at his residence in Sector 63 in Mohali and made a video of it.

She further alleged that the accused had threatened to post the video on social media if she did not agree to his demands.

The incident reportedly took place after a prayer session, where Kaur claimed that she, along with others, was mistreated and physically assaulted.

Speaking on the matter, DSP Mohit Kumar Aggarwal stated, "The complainant Ranjeet Kaur and three to four other people have told us that after the prayers, they were treated rudely and assaulted. She has filed a complaint, and her statement has been recorded. Action will be taken accordingly."

Earlier, Kaur, narrating her ordeal, alleged that she was attacked when she tried to intervene in an assault on another individual present at the gathering.