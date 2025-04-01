Advertisement
Gujarat: Seven killed, six injured in fire at firecracker factory in Banaskantha

Seven people were killed and six others injured after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory near Deesa, Banaskantha, Gujarat. The fire triggered explosions, causing parts of the factory to collapse. Rescue operations are underway.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
Banaskantha (Gujarat)Published: , Updated:

Seven people were killed and six others injured after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory near Deesa town in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Tuesday, police said. According to officials, the fire triggered a series of explosions, causing parts of the factory to collapse. Several workers are feared trapped under the debris.

"Firefighters from the Deesa municipality are carrying out rescue operations to save those trapped in the rubble," said Inspector Vijay Chaudhary of Deesa Rural Police Station.

A district administration official confirmed the death toll at three, while the six injured have been rushed to the civil hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

