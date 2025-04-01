Centre to table Waqf Amendment Bill tomorrow in Lok Sabha, 8 hours fixed for discussion The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has fixed eight hours for the discussion of Waqf Amendment Bill. However, the Opposition including Congress pressed for a 12-hour discussion. Several Opposition leaders staged a walkout from the BAC meeting.

The Central government will table the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday in the Budget session of the parliament. In the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha held on Tuesday, a discussion of eight hours has been fixed for the Waqf Amendment bill. However, Congress demanded a 12-hour discussion. Today's session witnessed huge uproar from the opposition parties, several leaders walked out of the parliament in protest. The LS was adjourned till 2 pm.

Tomorrow, the discussion on Waqf Amendment Bill is set to commence from 12:15 pm. Government will answer all the related queries in tomorrow's session.

Waqf Amendment Bill to be presented after question hour

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju said he will be presenting the Waqf Bill in the parliament after the question hour. "In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, I had proposed before the committee that tomorrow on 2nd April, we are bringing the Waqf Amendment Bill and for that we have to allocate time for discussion...Finally, there was an agreement that the total time to be located for discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill would be eight hours extendable after taking the sense of the House..," Rjijiu said.

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

The Waqf bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 and it trigerred nation-wide protests. After huge dissent by the opposition leaders, Waqf Bill was sent for review and discussion to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) consisting of 21 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members. The committee was given the charge to examine the bill and reporting its findings by the last week of the Winter Session, 2024.

The joint committee submitted a 655-page report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

Two bills, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, were introduced in the Lok Sabha, with an aim to streamline the working of Waqf Boards and to address the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.