Chulbul Pandey's cameo confirmed in Singham Again: A look at times when Salman Khan played cop on screen

Only a few days are left for the release of director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. Before this, big news is coming out about this Ajay Devgn starrer that superstar Salman Khan will be seen playing the cameo role of police officer Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again, Salman's entry in Rohit Shetty's cop universe has made fans excited for the film. But do you know that SK has played the role of a cop in several films other than the Dabangg film franchise and most of them were blockbusters?

Times when Salman Khan played the role of a police officer in Bollywood film:

Aauzaar

In 1997, Salman Khan was seen in the role of a police officer for the first time in director and his younger brother Sohail Khan's film Aauzaar. Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty were also present in the lead roles with him in this movie. Based on the report of Bollywood Hungama, this film of Salman could not do anything special and flopped with a business of 5.68 crores.

Garv

For the second time, Salman Khan was seen in the role of Inspector Arjun Ranawat in the movie Garv, directed by Puneet Issar, who played the role of Duryodhan in Doordarshan's Mahabharata. In the year 2004, Bhaijaan's swag in police uniform looked quite amazing. This film was average by doing a business of 14.38 crores at the box office.

Wanted

Director Prabhu Deva's film Wanted proved to be a career-changing film for Salman Khan. After this movie was released in the year 2009, Salman gave a series of hits continuously. Wanted was a hit and the movie earned 60.24 crores at the box office.

Dabangg Franchise

Salman Khan's character of Chulbul Pandey in khaki uniform is considered a cult role. In all three movies of the Dabangg franchise, Salman has entertained the audience a lot with this role. Not only this, the Dabangg franchise has earned a lot of money at the box office.

Dabangg (2010) - 138.88 crores

Dabangg 2 (2012) - 155 crores

Dabangg 3 (2019) - 146.1 crores

Kick

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's film Kick is a blockbuster movie of Salman Khan, which was released in theatres in the year 2014. As a suspense thriller, at the end of this film, it is revealed that he is a police officer. Kick's business at the box office was 231.85 crores.

Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai

After the first wave of the Corona epidemic, Salman Khan's film Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on OTT. Salman played the role of a cop in this film as well.

Antim

Salman Khan was seen in the role of police officer Rajveer Singh Sandhu in his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma's film Antim. The superstar was the second lead actor in this movie. Antim-The Final Truth collected 39 crores at the box office.

Salman Khan has been seen in a police uniform in 9 movies so far in his career and now Singham Again will be his 10th such film, in which he will show his power in a khaki uniform.

