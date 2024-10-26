When Elon Musk invited his ex-wife to hotel room to watch ‘rocket videos’. Know what happened next...

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BLOSSOMOZURUMBA Elon Musk with his ex-wife Talula Riley.

In the video going viral on the internet, Elon Musk's ex-wife Talula Riley jokingly recalls a night when Musk invited her to his hotel room, claiming that he had a “video” to identify himself as Riley expecting love but found Musk had a literal intent, showing her rocket videos instead.

“When Elon Musk invited his ex-wife to his hotel room to show her rocket videos,” reads a caption shared along with the video on an X page. The footage is part of a BBC documentary about the tech mogul.

“I remember one evening he said, ‘Would you like to come back to my hotel room so we can look at rocket videos?’ I said, ‘Hmm... Ok, yeah’. I’ll come back’. And we did get into his hotel room, and he did just show me rocket videos,” Riley reveals with a smile on her face.

Riley’s perspective on their relationship

Riley, who was married twice to Musk, described their relationship as “deep love and connection,” despite their eventual separation. She dispelled the “emotionless” image of Musk, saying he is warm and very caring.

Riley's life today

Now married to actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Riley continues to speak fondly of her past with Musk, offering glimpses into their private lives through interviews and documentaries.

