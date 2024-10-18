Dune Prophecy trailer: Tabu's appearance in Bene Gesserit sisterhood gets thumbs up from netizens

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Dune: Prophecy will premiere on JioCinema.

The highly-anticipated trailer of Dune: Prophecy is finally out. The series is set to premiere on JioCinema on November 18 onwards, with new episodes every Monday along with the US. The series is set in 10,000 years before the events of the films and delves into the origins of the enigmatic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, emerging in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad. The first trailer of Dune: Prophecy' showcases the intricate lore of Arrakis and the powerful dynamics at play among its characters. The series will explore how the Bene Gesserit, a formidable sisterhood integral to the Dune narrative, began to assert its influence across the galaxy.

Among the ensemble cast is Indian National Film Award actor Tabu, who is making her Hollywood debut. She stars alongside actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who portray sisters from the notorious Harkonnen family. Their characters play crucial roles in the formation of the Bene Gesserit, promising to add depth to the series.

Watch the trailer here:

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming series, filmmaker Vishal shared the trailer on his social media and wrote, "Filled with pride and joy for the pound of my heart @tabutiful jiska koi sani nahi.'' Fans of Tabu also chimed in the comments section to express their excitement about the same. One fan wrote, ''Congratulations maam finally the world will get to see your magical skills at this level , finally the due is paid.'' ''Yayyy it’s finally here! Can’t wait! Sister Francesca,'' wrote another.

The series introduces a new array of characters alongside familiar names from the Dune legacy, including Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong, and Princess Ynez. The diverse cast also features Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Jade Anouka, among others.

