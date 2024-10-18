Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Which film won the box office battle in first week?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video went head-to-head in theatres when these two films were released last week. Both the films have performed decently in the last week in terms of box office, however, the number are not that impressive as compared to some of the other films which released earlier this year. As per Sacnilk, Jigra managed to earn just Rs 22.45 crore while VVKWWV minted Rs 26.95 crore in the first week of their theatrical release.

Day-wise collections at box office

Jigra

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4.55 crore (Hindi: 4.5 crore; Telugu: 5 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 6.55 crore (Hindi: Rs 6.5 crore, Telugu: 5 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 5.5 crore (Hindi: Rs 5.47 crore, Telugu: 3 lakh)

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 1.65 crore (Hindi: Rs 1.63 crore, Telugu: 2 lakh)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 1.6 crore (Hindi: Rs 1.57 crore, Telugu: 3 lakh)

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 1.35 crore (Hindi: Rs 1.34 crore, Telugu: 1 lakh)

Day 5 (Thursday) - Rs 1.25 crore

Total - Rs 22.45 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 5.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 6.9 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 6.4 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.4 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.1 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 1.9 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 1.75 crore

Total - Rs 26.95 crore

About these films

Jigra is led by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, who are brother and sister duo in the film. It is directed by Vasan Bala. On the other hand, VVKWWV stars Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

