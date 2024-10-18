Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene drop romantic videos to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene tied the knot in 1999.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene marked their 25th wedding anniversary on Thursday. To commemorate the special day, the duo shared romantic videos on their respective Instagram handles to wish their partner. Sharing the video, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl wrote, ''25 years of love, laughter, and countless memories with you. Happy anniversary, my forever and always @drneneofficial.''

See the post:

Shriram Nene also shared a video on his Instagram along with an adorable note for his partner. ''As a man said, 'two hearts that beat as one.' To my soulmate and eternal sweetheart, happiest 25th anniversary. You are the most gorgeous woman on the planet to me in all ways, with the kindest soul and most beautiful smile. Almost half of our lives we have spent together which have been the best years of our lives, creating memories, raising kids, having fun and creating impact. Look forward to infinite and beyond with you,'' he wrote.

Madhuri's love story

In 1999, Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Madhav Nene, who is a cardiovascular surgeon in Los Angeles. The actress once revealed how Nene was unaware about her celebrity status and she wanted to keep it the same until their marriage. ''It was very important that he didn't know me as an actress because then he would know me as a person first. When people have seen you as an actress, they have pre-conceived notions... None of it was there here with him. I found the right person, I wanted to get married and I did.''

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri is all set to feature as 'Manjulike' in upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in important roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 1, 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be clashing with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. It also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Radhika Apte surprises fans with baby bump at BFI London Film Festival | See pics