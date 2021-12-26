'Remove Madhuban mein Radhika music video in 3 days or else....': MP minister warns Sunny Leone

Follow us on Image Source : YT/SAREGAMA MUSIC MP minister warns Sunny Leone to remove 'Madhuban mein Radhika' music video in 3 days

Sunny Leone's latest music album 'Madhuban mein Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor' has been surrounding headlines ever since its release on YouTube. After a Mathura priest demanded a ban on the song, now Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday (December 26), warned actor Sunny Leone and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their music video within three days. He also said that else they will have to face action and an FIR will be registered on them. The entire controversy has arisen due to the name of Radhika in this song. He said that the song has hurt the sentiments of the people.

The minister alleged that the video hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. Radha is our goddess. We worship her and have different temples for her. Can Shaarib compose such a song on his own religion? They are hurting Hindu sentiments. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them," Mishra said while talking to India TV.

On December 22, Sunny took to Twitter and announced the song, "New Song Alert, Party Vibes only with #Madhuban!”, while sharing the video of the song 'Madhuban me Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor'.

On Saturday, priests in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura had demanded a ban on this latest video album of Sunny Leone, accusing the Bollywood actor of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an "obscene" dance on the song 'Madhuban mein Radhika nache'.

This is not the first time Mishara has expressed his disappointment. In October this year, Mishra had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw an advertisement with "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of mangalsutra or else face statutory action. The designer had later withdrawn this advertisement.