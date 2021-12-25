Sunny Leone's song 'Madhuban Mein Radhika' lands in more trouble, Mathura priests demand ban

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNNYLEONE Mathura priests demand ban on Sunny Leone's song Madhuban

Soon after actress Sunny Leone's latest song 'Madhuban Mein Radhika' surfaced on YouTube, it has been surrounded by controversies. Earlier, netizens had shared their displeasure over the song and now Mathura priests have demanded to ban the song. Sung by Kanika Kapoor, the song was released on December 22. It is a reprised version of Mohammed Rafi's song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache’ from Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari’s film, Kohinoor. The original song was released in 1960 and has been a popular hit to date. Sunny Leone's version of the song has peppy beats but have are not too happy with it.

Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindavan has even demanded action from the government against Sunny Leone on the matter. Along with this, he has asked that the Madhuban song should be banned as soon as possible. He claimed that if the government does not listen to both of their demands, then they will even knock on the door of the court for help.

They have further said that Sunny Leone has hurt their religious sentiments by doing an obscene dance on the song 'Madhuban Mein Radhika'. Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban even said that if Sunny Leone does not remove her scenes from the song and does not apologize, then she will not be allowed to stay in the country.

Sunny Leone's new party number is sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. Earlier, Kanika Kapoor sang Baby Doll song for Sunny Leone. The duo rocked the song and the party number was a super hit. This song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and lyrics are written by Manoj Yadav.