Yo Yo Honey Singh, Singhsta's new song 'Billo Tu Agg' leaves fans excited. Seen yet?

Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video titled 'Billo Tu Agg' entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown in the city. The song has Honey Singh rapping in Punjabi after a while.

Published on: August 17, 2020 18:18 IST
Punjabi rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular celebrities amongst the youth. Every party is incomplete without his songs and amid the COVID-19 lockdown he prepared a lot of songs for his fans. The latest one in the list the Punjabi track 'Billo Tu Agg' which has been released today. Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during the lockdown in the city. The song has Honey Song rapping in Punjabi after a while.

"Fans will also hear me rap in Punjabi after a while. We shot this song with a lot of difficulties so that the audience can have a better experience," said Honey Singh. Announcing the release of the song, Yo Yo on his Instagram wrote, "She’s fire, dare you go near! Billo is here #BilloTuAgg OUT NOW!! link in Bio!!"

Owing to the Covid lockdown and maintaining norms of social distancing, the video was filmed with a limited crew and keeping all safety measures in mind. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the music video features Singhsta and Honey Singh stylish black outfits. Just yesterday, Honey Singh shared few posters of the song that left everyone asking for more. Have a look:

"This video is more like a fashion film, where we see our artistes styled elegantly. The moment I heard the track, I knew it was all about class and elegance. From location to set design, and from lighting to shot composition, we kept the vibe intact," said Gulati.

As soon as the fans came to know about his new song, they took to social media to praise it and made it one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out their reactions here:

Watch Honey Singh's latest song 'Billo Tu Agg' here:

