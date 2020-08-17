Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HONEYSINGH Yo Yo Honey Singh, Singhsta's new song 'Billo Tu Agg' leaves fans excited. Seen yet?

Punjabi rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular celebrities amongst the youth. Every party is incomplete without his songs and amid the COVID-19 lockdown he prepared a lot of songs for his fans. The latest one in the list the Punjabi track 'Billo Tu Agg' which has been released today. Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during the lockdown in the city. The song has Honey Song rapping in Punjabi after a while.

"Fans will also hear me rap in Punjabi after a while. We shot this song with a lot of difficulties so that the audience can have a better experience," said Honey Singh. Announcing the release of the song, Yo Yo on his Instagram wrote, "She’s fire, dare you go near! Billo is here #BilloTuAgg OUT NOW!! link in Bio!!"

Owing to the Covid lockdown and maintaining norms of social distancing, the video was filmed with a limited crew and keeping all safety measures in mind. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the music video features Singhsta and Honey Singh stylish black outfits. Just yesterday, Honey Singh shared few posters of the song that left everyone asking for more. Have a look:

"This video is more like a fashion film, where we see our artistes styled elegantly. The moment I heard the track, I knew it was all about class and elegance. From location to set design, and from lighting to shot composition, we kept the vibe intact," said Gulati.

As soon as the fans came to know about his new song, they took to social media to praise it and made it one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out their reactions here:

Wow! Super excited for the brand new song

Billo Tu Agg — Dharmesh Patel (@Iam_Dharmesh) August 17, 2020

Each word is filled with AGG in this new smashing song



Billo Tu Agg — shashi kapoor (@shashik62624134) August 17, 2020

Billo Tu Agg is some next level rap man !!! — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) August 17, 2020

Billo Tu Agg trending:)

S u k o o N @asliyoyo see we love you haan:) pic.twitter.com/MZG1kJk2rq — Avneet... (@Avneeeeeet) August 17, 2020

Me waiting for Honey Singh's rap in BILLO TU AGG pic.twitter.com/kLZmCKuEcB — Disha pal🧛‍♀️ (@Disharmony18) August 17, 2020

Its him but they be like Billo Tu Agg ae :/

How unfair pic.twitter.com/TuJbKw0rUD — Avneet... (@Avneeeeeet) August 17, 2020

Watch Honey Singh's latest song 'Billo Tu Agg' here:

