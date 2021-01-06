Tiger Shroff announces second single 'Casanova,' flaunts washboard abs in first look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff announces second single 'Casanova'

After actor Tiger Shroff's first song Unbelievable ruled the charts, the actor is back with another track as a singer. On Wednesday, Tiger shared the first look of his upcoming single titled "Casanova". Taking to Twitter, Shroff posted a 15-second teaser of his latest song and thanked his fans for encouraging him to record it.

"Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming. #Casanova," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

The Baaghi 3 star made his singing debut last year with the track "Unbelievable", which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav. He had said that singing the song had been his most challenging and fulfilling experience yet. Tiger released the song on Instagram and shared: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough... for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

The video, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, showed Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing his colleague.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's Ganapath, which is scheduled to go on floors this year. Unveiling a power-packed poster of his forthcoming action-thriller, the actor wrote, "Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook."

The poster showed Tiger in an uber-cool, grungy avatar. He was seen in a raw avatar, oozing his trademark charisma against a blurred cityscape hemmed in with barbed wire, while a cloud of smoke lingers in the air. He shared another motion poster on Twitter in which he looked like a complete gangster. Tiger wrote, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! "

Reportedly, the actor will also headline a sports drama, which will see him playing the role of a boxer. Along with this, he will be seen in Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.