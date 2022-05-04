Modern Love Mumbai: Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam and others come together for the love anthem

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIMEVIDEOIN Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai has been making the viewers restless for its release with little sneak peeks into the love stories. The trailer has already created quite a buzz on social media na dnow, the makers are set to unveil it's upcoming music album. With prominent music composers such as Ram Sampath, Vishal Bharadwaj, Gaurav Raina. Neel Adhikari and Shankar Ehsaan Loy, along with singers such as Nikita Gandhi Sonu Nigam, Meiyang Chang, among many others.

The music is heartwarming and will hit the right chords. Prime Video claims that the "songs will lift your spirit every single time."

Modern Love Mumbai explores heart-warming stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, it brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

It will premiere on May 13 and stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar.