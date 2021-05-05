COVID19: Sonu Nigam donates blood, urges youth to do the same to avoid shortage

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUNIGAMOFFICIAL Sonu Nigam donates blood, urges youth to do the same to avoid shortage

After providing mobile oxygen supplies for COVID patients, veteran Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday donated blood and urged his fans to do the same amid the second wave of COVID-19. He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Ameet Satam's Adarsh Foundation at Bharatmata Hall, Vidyanidhi campus in Juhu. The 47-year-old singer posted a video on Instagram in which he talked about the importance of donating blood amid the testing times.

In the video, Nigam revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier. The 'Do Pal' singer also said that he has not taken the vaccine yet and has decided to donate blood. Urging people to donate the blood, Nigam stated that India might face a shortage of blood in the future.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be acute shortage in India soon."

The singer became the first blood donor of the two-day camp set up in Juhu and he also motivated the youth to donate blood before taking the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Sonu has risen to the cause of providing mobile oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients, the singer has chosen to procure 2021 portable oxygen canisters which can provide on-demand oxygen supply to the critical patient when hospital beds or oxygen concentrators are not available. These oxygen canisters will be installed in ambulances across the city.

Nigam says, "We all need to stand and support each other in the time of pandemic". this is an extraordinary challenge and will require extraordinary efforts and commitment and each citizen who has fit at this point of time."

A 19-year old golfer, Krishiv KL Tekchandani, has also joined the singer's efforts by uniting the youth to ensure the portable oxygen canisters reach the struggling COVID-19 patients across the city.

"The youth of the nation should understand India's plight and step up to do what's right!" added Krishiv when asked about his recent donation endeavours.

(With ANI Inputs)