Chhath 2021: Kabir Singh fame Vishal Mishra unveils festive song 'Chhathi Maiya Bulaye'

Chhath is one of the most important festivals of the eastern Uttar Pradesh which is celebrated with great pomp and show for four days. This year is no different as everyone is involved in the festive spirit. Women on these days fast for the welfare of their children. There are a number of songs that are dedicated to the Chhathi goddess. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, singer Vishal Mishra has treated his fans by releasing a new festive song 'Chhathi Maiya Bulaye'. Written by Kaushal Kishore, 'Chhathi Maiya Bulaye' is an amalgamation of Bhojpuri and Hindi languages.

Taking to Instagram, Vishal shared the announcement of the song and wrote, "#chhathimaiyabulaye , Ye Gaana Nahi Hai , Ye Hamari Astha Hai , Is MahaParv Par Humari Taraf Se Ek Choti Se Bhent Apke Liye !! Bohot Dil Se Banaya Hai,Pyaar Dijiyega #jaichhathimaiya #deshunplugged."

Talking more about the song, Vishal said, "This is one of the most spontaneous songs of my life. I did not plan to create this song. It's a very instinctive decision, and I am extremely happy that I followed my instinct. I have never celebrated Chhath puja but after working on this song I realised the importance of this beautiful festival. It was a beautiful feeling singing song for the Chhath festival."

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival started with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021

