Sunny Leone, Diljit Dosanjh’s song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda from Arjun Patiala is the latest party anthem

Sunny Leone and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to make you jump on the dance floor with their latest party anthem called Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda from the upcoming Bollywood film Arjun Patiala. The song popped on the internet on Wednesday and within a few hours became a hit among the netizens. The song features dancing diva Sunny Leone with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor Varun Sharma. Composed by Sachin Jigar, the party song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Benny Dayal has given the vocals in Arabic.

Sunny Leone took to her social media to announce the release of the song and wrote, “Decent mundas, beware! Here’s #CrazyHabibiVSDecentMunda from #ArjunPatiala” Talking about the song going viral on the internet, it is sure to hit the right chords as the beats are high and forces you to join the dance floor. In the song, Diljit and Varun are seen smitten by the charm and beauty of Sunny Leone and they try to impress her. Sunny Leone adds to the song with her killer moves and charming presence. As always, Sunny’s expressions have nothing more than a smile to express while the song is tuneful and can uplift anyone’s mood. Check out the video here-

Interestingly, the song begins by saying that this film also has Sunny Leone and an item number. Just when the trailer of Arjun Patiala hit the internet, it appeared to be the perfect recipe of a Bollywood masala film. It had every bit of drama, comedy and action and the audience would love to watch on the big screen. Now that they have also released the item number from the film, looks like the end dish is going to be a delicious one.

Arjun Patiala makers have already released one song from the film called Main Deewana Tera. The song has also managed to hit at the heartstrings of the audience and it has also been sung by Guru Randhawa. Directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Arjun Patiala is a comedy. While Kriti plays a journalist in the flick, Diljit has been shown as cute cop. The trailer was released on June 19 and the movie will hit the screens on July 26.

