Arjun Patiala Trailer Review: Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh win hearts in this spooky comedy

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala trailer has finally hit the internet and it appears to be everything one can expect from a comedy. The actors and makers of the film had been teasing their fans for the last couple of days by releasing posters of stills of the film making it difficult for the fans to wait for it to hit the theaters on July 26. For the film, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh have collaborated for the first time, however, their chemistry in the trailer looks as exciting as it can be.

Arjun Patiala trailer is in short a ful recipe of Hindi Bollywood masala films. The voice over in the video constantly reminds the fans that film will have everything from a drunk ghost, item number, dramebaaz heroine, power-packed hero that you would want to see in a Bollywood movie to be entertained. Diljit Dosanjha nd Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing actually brings freshness to teh frame with perfect punch of houmour here and there. The trailer ppears tpoeb interesting and definitely entixes teh viewers to go watch the film first day first show.

Watch Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala trailer here-

In the film, Kriti Sanon can be seen playing the role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. While this is her first film with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti had earlier worked with Varun Sharma in Dilwale and considers him her brother. Talking about working with Diljit for the first time, Kriti said, "I feel Diljit is a brilliant actor. What really amazed me was that we had not really met before so much and when we did our first scene together on the film's set that time, that scene didn't have any dialogues.”

She added, "We shot together for a song's montage but in that scene also, we felt the chemistry between us because that scene required action and reaction between both of us and nothing was planned so, I feel when you have a brilliant actor acting opposite you and if chemistry gets set from the first scene, I don't think you have to worry about the film at all and then you just have to have fun and that's what we did."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala, directed by Rohit Jugraj, is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July, clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya.

