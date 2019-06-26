Arjun Patiala First Song Main Deewana Tera Out: Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh bring back retro vibes

Arjun Patiala First Song Main Deewana Tera Out

The first song of Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala is out it will take you back to retro style. Titled Main Deewana Tera is a party number penned and crooned by Guru Randhawa. The song with peppy tunes has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. Diljit and Kriti took to their social media handles to share the track.

In the video of the song, Diljit and Kriti burn the dance floor with their sassy moves. This 'original ladki patane vala gana' shows Diljit trying to woo Kriti. While Diljit looks suave in a tuxedo, Kriti sizzles in yellow and blue saree. The song will also remind you of song Badtameez Dil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone from 2013 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Without much ado, watch the video below.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Arjun Patiala is a comedy. While Kriti plays a journalist in the flick, Diljit has ben shown as cute cop. The trailer was released on June 19 and the movie will hit the screens on July 26.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Kriti revealed details about the film and her character, "I feel it's a completely different kind of a comedy. It's a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before. In this film, I am playing the role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film."

Kriti and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh have collaborated for the first time. Sharing her experience of working with Diljit in the film, Kriti said: "It was a really nice experience shooting for the film. We have shot major portions of the film in Chandigarh.

Arjun Patiala Trailer