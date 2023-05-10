Parineeti Chopra has locked THIS designer for her engagement with Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PARINEETIFC Parineeti Chopra has locked THIS designer

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have become the talk of the town with their engagement rumours. The alleged couple was spotted together at an IPL (Indian Premier League) match, fueling the speculation. It is also reported that they had a roka ceremony in the presence of their families. Excitingly, new details have emerged about Parineeti's upcoming engagement outfits.

In case you're not aware, over the past few months, Parineeti Chopra has been frequently seen at the residence and studio of renowned celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. And now, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours suggesting that the actress has made a firm decision to choose Manish Malhotra for her special occasion.

According to reports, Parineeti has decided to wear Manish Malhotra's attire for the occasion. The engagement day outfit trials have been completed.

The reports also reveal she opted for a basic yet exquisite outfit for the date because she does not prefer heavy embroidered work. She wanted to keep the look simple and elegant so that it would be perfect for the event.

Meanwhile, the duo will reportedly exchange rings on May 13 in Delhi. The engagement preparations are in full swing. Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony. Several members of the political and film fraternities are expected to attend the function. However, ahead of the occasion, they were spotted wearing engagement rings. Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav stepped out for a dinner date and were clicked in Mumbai.

There are speculations that their wedding might occur towards the end of October this year. Despite the couple maintaining a secretive stance regarding their relationship, it appears that they will only make an official confirmation after their engagement ceremony.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

