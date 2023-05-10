Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor to portray an IFS officer in new film alongside Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor to portray an IFS officer

Janhvi Kapoor is regarded as one of the most bankable actresses of her generation. With her various performances, the actress has demonstrated her versatility. She is now preparing to take on the role of an IFS officer in the much-anticipated Ulajh. The actress recently announced her next project, which she would co-star in with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. The film will be helmed by Sudhanshu Saria.

On Wednesday, the Mili actress took to her Instagram account and shared the first look of her new project, titled Ulajh. Her caption read, "The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh - Shoot begins at the end of the month."

In the first look of the patriotic thriller, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen standing in the middle while Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi stand on both her sides.

Speaking about the film, the actress said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

Meanwhile, the film is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria. Produced by Junglee Pictures, it is all set to go on floors by the end of this month.

