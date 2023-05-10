OTT Releases This Week: Dahaad, Taj 2, Legally Romance, The Mother & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Releases This Week

OTT Releases This Week: Many new Hindi web series and Bollywood movies are making their way to OTT in the second week of May. Moreover, many exciting English web series are also releasing this weekend that you cannot miss on digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Zee5 among others. Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen making her OTT debut with Dahaad with Nawazuddin Siddiqui will return with his web show Taj 2. Check out what is releasing online this week and add them to your watchlist.

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen making her OTT debut with the new Hindi web series Dahaad. The crime drama show, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, also stars Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. The eight-episode series had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival in February. In the web show, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing the role of Anjali Bhaati (Sinha), a sub-inspector, who along with her colleagues, tries to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Language: Hindi

Taj - Reign of Revenge

After the success of the periodic series Taj: Divided by Blood, web series Taj - Reign of Revenge is here and will begin 15 years after the end of the first season. The new installment charts Salim (Aashim Gulati)’s journey from being the exiled enemy of the Mughal Empire to seeking blood and revenge in an attempt to become the next emperor. The eight-part show will continue to star Naseeruddin Shah as Emperor Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Queen Ruqaiya Begum as Padma Damodaran, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Vibhu Puri

Language: Hindi

Queen Cleopatra

A compelling documentary on the life of Queen Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Egypt, it delves into the remarkable story of how Cleopatra VII safeguarded her family's legacy. Loaded with betrayal, murder, and sex-driven manipulation, the film shows her as a dark-skinned woman through reenactment scenes by actor Adele James.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 10, 2023

Directed by: Tina Gharavi

Language: English

The Mother

Starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead, the deadly thriller follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men. It also stars "Army of the Dead" actor Omari Hardwick and newcomer Lucy Paez. Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci's, have been described as allies to Lopez's character.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Niki Caro

Language: English

Legally Romance

Legally Romance is adapted from the novel, “Don’t Fall in Love With the Boss” by Ye Fei Ran. At twenty-eight years old, Qian Wei (Song Zu Er) should have been well on her way to establishing herself in her career. However, working as a paralegal for Lu Xun (Huang Zi Tao) has so far proven to be anything but awesome. Harboring a grudge that dates back to their days as students, Lu Xun has made sure Qian Wei’s life is nothing short of a living hell. But when Qian Wei becomes the victim of a tragic accident, everything changes.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: May 10, 2023

Directed by: Xue Ling

Language: Hindi

Newsense

The Newsense season 1 promises to be a brutally honest look into the media industry. The series showcases raw emotions, a hard-hitting narrative, and intense performances that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. From the grueling demands of breaking news to the ethical dilemmas of choosing between truth and popularity, Newsense season 1 is a poignant and uncompromising portrayal of the challenges facing journalists today. The web series features Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Sri Prawin

Language: Telugu

Crater

Crater follows a boy growing up on a lunar mining colony who after the death of his father takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. The film has been described as a coming-of-age story in the same vein as 1986 movie "Stand By Me"

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Kyle Patrick Alvarez

Language: English

The Great 3

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, Emmy-winning comedy drama series "The Great" returns with its third season. Fanning and Hoult play Queen Catherine and Emperor Peter III respectively in the new installment. It will see Catherine and Peter try to salvage their marriage after Catherine imprisoned his friends and almost had him murdered. The Great also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow and Gillian Anderson.

OTT Platform: Hulu

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Tony McNamara

Language: English

Happy Binge-Watching!

