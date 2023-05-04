Dahaad team teases Vijay Varma about Tamannaah Bhatia at trailer launch; watch the actor blushing | Video

Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah teased their Dahaad co-star Vijay Varma about his relationship rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia. He has done it before as well.

Team Dahaad at the trailer launch
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Team Dahaad at the trailer launch

Fueling the dating rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, team Dahaad teased their co-star. It so happened at the recent trailer launch of Prime Video’s Dahaad, where Gulshan left a not-so-subtle hint, referring to Tamannah, in front of the media, which made Vijay blush. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's love affair has been the talk of the town this year as the duo was spotted kissing each other during a New Year's party. 

Now, a clip from the event is going viral in which the actor was present at the trailer launch of the Prime Video series Dahaad, when he was asked about the reason why he isn't smiling more, the actor said: "I will really refuse to ask anybody to smile for me you know." At this, Gulshan added cheekily, “Humari bari tamannaah thi ki aap hase.. (it was my wish that you smile a little).” Gulshan's response made Vijay blush, while Sonakshi Sinha who stood beside him, started laughing. “He did not!” she added.

At the Dahaad trailer launch, Sonakshi Sinha stunned in an olive green gown while, Vijay Varma turned up in a reddish-brown brocade blazer and trousers. Gulshan Devaiah wore a sheer shirt and trousers while Sohum Shah was seen in a tweed designer blazer. Directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and Executive Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar along with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Dahaad will premiere on May 12 on Prime Video.

Besides this, Vijay has Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor lined up for release this year. He was last seen in Netflix's Darlings along side Alia Bhatt.

