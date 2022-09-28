Vikram Vedha FIRST Review: Is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action-thriller worth the hype? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikarm Vedha first movie review

Vikram Vedha FIRST Review: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha have been the talk of the town these days. The movie has already gathered some amazing reviews from critics. Ever since the trailer has been released fans are going gaga about seeing both the handsome hunk at their best. Both the actors have gained appreciation for their raw and extraordinary appearances in the movie. While Hrithik's villain avatar is something new for the fans, Saif is also rocking in the role of a police officer.

Vikram Vedha first review is out! How good is the movie?

Dubai-based film critic Umair Sandhu shared his review of Vikram Vedha on Twitter recently. Umair called the movie 'Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainer' and also gave 3 stars to the movie. About the movie, he tweeted, First Review #VikramVedha ! Paisa Vasool Mass Entertainer! Power Packed Screenplay, Dialogues & Climax. @iHrithik gave Career Best Performance ever ! Totally Award Worthy Acting. #SaifAliKhan Stole the Show. Go for it!'.

Even the trade experts are expecting it to be the money churner at the box office. The film is expected to collect Rs 15 crore at the box office on its first day, which would make it the second-highest opener of the year. Even the advance bookings have started well. The movie will hit the theatres on 30th September.

About Vikram Vedha

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

