Never Have I Ever Season 4, the teenage saga to premiere on THIS date | Watch trailer

Finally, the wait is over! 'Never Have I Ever season 4' has locked its release date ending the long-awaited wait. The coming-of-age comedy show is popular across the world and has some eye-hooking teen drama including love lives and comic situations that adolescents can relate to. The show definitely made Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) a global star. The show follows the story of the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Maitreyi essays the role of Devi in the series who is an overachieving high school student and has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The finale will drop on Netflix on June 8, 2023. 'Never Have I Ever' is mostly narrated by professional tennis player John McEnroe for Devi, with the latter often showing flashes of McEnroe's legendary temper. Three of the episodes were narrated by Andy Samberg for Ben, and another by Gigi Hadid for Paxton. The streaming show is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner.

Watch the trailer here:

Season 4 again stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the lead star who plays 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American Tamil girl, who is a student of Sherman Oaks High in Los Angeles, California, USA. The show follows her life in high-school as a desi girl, and has a lot of fun elements. The series has been created by actor, screenwriter and producer Mindy Kaling and writer-director Lang Fisher.

What will season 4 be about?

Devi will be back at Sherman Oaks High for her final year. She has a new crush, though, which means there will be some new dreamy moments on the show with a new male cast member. Devi will also attend prom before her graduation. The final season of Never Have I Ever is touted to be the funniest and wittiest of all seasons and also equally heartwarming.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

