Centre imposes full ban on new mining leases in Aravallis, calls for urgent ecosystem protection The Centre has imposed a full ban on granting new mining leases in the Aravalli range while tightening oversight of existing activities. Officials said the move reflects the government's commitment to protecting the region's fragile ecosystem and biodiversity.

New Delhi:

The central government has issued fresh directions asking all states to enforce a complete ban on granting new mining leases in the Aravalli region. Officials said the move aims to safeguard one of India's oldest mountain systems, which faces severe ecological pressure. The Ministry of Environment and Forests has also asked the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education to conduct a detailed assessment to identify more areas that must be kept out of mining activities.

Govt seeks wider protection zones

According to officials, the prohibition will apply uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape. The government aims to preserve the uninterrupted ridge that stretches from Gujarat to the National Capital Region. "This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range," officials said. The ICFRE has been asked to mark additional zones where mining should be barred based on geological, ecological and landscape factors.

Comprehensive science-based plan underway

The ICFRE will prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining for the entire region. This plan will be made public for extensive consultations and will examine cumulative environmental impacts, carrying capacity, and vulnerable ecological zones. It will also propose restoration and rehabilitation measures for degraded stretches of the range. Ongoing mining operations will face stricter oversight and additional checks to ensure adherence to sustainable practices.

Centre reaffirms commitment to Aravalli protection

A senior official said, "The government stands fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, recharging aquifers and providing environmental services for the region." The Supreme Court had earlier accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range to streamline governance and enforcement.