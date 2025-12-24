Bangladesh: Massive blast rocks Dhaka's Moghbazar amid ongoing unrest; one dead, several injured A major explosion near the Moghbazar flyover in Dhaka has killed one person and injured several others. The blast comes at a time when Bangladesh is facing heightened unrest and violence.

Dhaka:

A powerful explosion shook Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Wednesday, intensifying concerns as violence continues across several parts of the country. As per details, the blast took place near the Moghbazar flyover leaving the area in panic and confusion as locals rushed to help the victims.

One killed, several injured

Officials confirmed that one person lost his life in the incident. Several others reportedly sustained injuries of varying degrees and were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. Emergency teams reached the spot soon after the blast and began rescue operations, they added. The explosion reportedly occurred at a time when the market was crowded. The injured were rushed to the hospital in ambulances, as per reports.

