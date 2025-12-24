What happened in today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy matches? Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryavanshi hit centuries Vijay Hazare Trophy highlights: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and teen Vaibhav Suryavanshi smash centuries as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bihar register big wins. Record-breaking innings steal the spotlight on December 24. Check all scores and performances.

New Delhi:

It was a dramatic day in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Star cricketers such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the tournament after a significant gap, as BCCI made it compulsory for all the centrally contracted players to feature in the List A tournament. Complying with the BCCI guidelines, Rohit and Kohli turned up for the show and stole the spotlight, as expected.

Both the maestros of white-ball cricket scored a century each to help their respective teams, Delhi and Mumbai, register a rather easy win. Kohli made 131 runs off just 101 balls as Delhi beat Andhra by four wickets, while Rohit went berserk, smacking 155 runs off 94 balls to help Mumbai pick up a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Meanwhile, on a day when Kohli and Rohit stole the show, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke records in Bihar’s clash against Andhra Pradesh. He played a blistering knock of 190 runs off 84 balls, while his captain, S Gani, made an unbeaten 128 runs off 40 balls and with that, he broke the record for fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket.

Courtesy of their carnage, Bihar posted 574 runs on the board in the first innings, which is the most by a team ever in List A cricket history. Bihar eventually restricted Arunachal to only 177 runs, picking up a massive win by 397 runs, which interestingly, is the second-biggest in List A cricket.

Scorecard of all Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on December 24

1. Haryana vs Railways

Haryana - 267/9 (HJ Rana - 126 runs; Adarsh Singh - 3/39)

Railways - 270/ 4, (Ravi Singh - 109 runs, Upendra Yadav - 80)

2. Gujarat vs Services

Services - 184/10 (Nakul Sharma - 39 runs; A Nagwaswalla - 4/34)

Gujarat - 185/2 (Aarya Desai - 77* runs)

3. Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry

Tamil Nadu - 310/7 (Pradosh Paul - 73 runs, N Jagadeeshan - 67 runs)

Puducherry - 209/10 (Neyan Shyam Kangayan - 60 runs; Gurjapneet Singh - 4/32)

4. Andhra vs Delhi

Andhra - 298/8 (Ricky Bhui - 122 runs; Simarjeet Singh - 5/54)

Delhi - 300/6 (Virat Kohli - 131 runs, Nitish Rana - 77 runs)

5. Odisha vs Saurashtra

Odisha - 345/6 (Swastik Samal - 212 runs, Biplab Samantray - 100 runs)

Saurashtra - 347/5 (Sammar Gajjar - 132* runs, Chirag Jani - 86 runs)

6. Punjab vs Maharashtra

Punjab - 347/6 (Naman Dhir - 97 runs, Anmolpreet Singh - 85 runs)

Maharashtra - 296/8 (Ramakrishna Ghosh - 73 runs, Prithvi Shaw - 46 runs)

7. Chhattisgarh vs Goa

Chattisgarh - 233/10 (Amandeep Khare - 76 runs; V Koushik - 4/40, Deepraj Gaonkar - 4/35)

Goa - 234/4 (Snehal Kauthankar - 107* runs, Kashyap Bakhale - 48 runs)

8. Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh - 259/10 (Innesh Mahajan - 60 runs, Devendra Singh Bora - 4/44)

Uttarakhand - 164/10 (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi - 55 runs, Akash Vasisht 3/30)

9. Sikkim vs Mumbai

Sikkim - 236/7 (Ashish Thapa - 79 runs; Shardul Thakur - 2/19)

Mumbai - 237/2 (Rohit Sharma - 155 runs, Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 38 runs)

10. Vidarbha vs Bengal

Vidarbha - 382/5 (Dhruv Shorey - 136 runs, Aman Mokhade - 110 runs)

Bengal - 383/7 (Shahbaz Ahmed - 71 runs, Sudip Gharami - 68 runs)

11. Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh - 287/5 (Yash Dubey - 103 runs, Shubham Sharma - 42* runs)

Rajasthan - 188/10 (Manender Singh - 60 runs; Saransh Jain - 3/37)

12. Jharkhand vs Karnataka

Jharkhand - 412/9 (Ishan Kishan - 125 runs, Virat Singh - 88 runs)

Karnataka - 413/5 (Devdutt Padikkal - 147 runs, Abhinav Manohar - 56* runs)

13. Kerala vs Tripura

Kerala - 348/8 (Vishnu Vinod - 102* runs, Aman Mokhade - 94 runs)

Tripura - 203/10 (Sridam Paul - 67 runs, Baba Aparajith - 5/15)

14. Chandigarh vs Jammu and Kashmir

Chandigarh - 208/10 (Taranpreet Singh - 43 runs; Nasir Lone - 4/44)

Jammu and Kashmir - 209/0 (Shubham Khajuria - 129 runs, Qamran Iqbal - 73 runs)

15. Assam vs Baroda

Assam - 282/10 (Pradyun Saikia - 67 runs; Atit Sheth - 4/56)

Baroda - 283/5 (Vishnu Solanki - 88* runs, Priyanshu Moliya - 72 runs)

16. Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh - 324/5 (Abhishek Goswami - 81 runs, Aryan Juyal - 80 runs, Dhruv Jurel - 80 runs)

Hyderabad - 240/10 (Tanmay Agarwal - 53 runs; Zeeshan Ansari - 4/31)