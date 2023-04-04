Leander Paes and Kim Sharma break up? Actress deletes Instagram posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEANDERPAES Leander Paes and Kim Sharma break up?

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma surprised fans when they made their relationship official in September 2021. They were frequently spotted together in the city and even shared mushy photos and videos on social media. The duo treated fans with more gorgeous pictures as they celebrated their first dating anniversary. However, looks like things are not going well for the couple now. According to the latest reports, Leander Paes and Kim Sharma have broken up. The actress has even deleted more of her photos with the Tennis star from her Instagram account.

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma have not been seen together in a while which has fuelled their break up rumours. If reports in ETimes are to be believed, the duo has parted ways over commitment issues. Reports also claim that Leander and Kim were supposed to have a court marriage last year but since their previous relationships did not end well, they are jittery and afraid to commit. Kim Sharma was recently spotted at Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna's wedding without Leander Paes which raised many eyebrows.

Furthermore, the couple recently had their second dating anniversary but they did not share any photos on social media. In 2021, Leander Paes had shared many pictures with Kim to celebrate their special day. He wrote, "Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life’s leanings together everyday. You had me at Hello!.@kimsharmaofficial."

Earlier, Kim Sharma was rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane while Leander was in a relationship with Rhea Pilla. Paes and Rhea also have a daughter together. Rumour galleries are bussing with Leander Paes and Kim Sharma's break up but the couple has not confirmed or denied anything yet.

