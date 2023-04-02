Wedding bells for rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RUCCHITAMISHRA Badshah and Isha Rikhi clicked together on the sets of Dil Hai Hindustani

The popular rapper-singer Badshah is apparently all set to tie the knot with rumoured girlfriend Isha Rikhi. If the industry buzz is to be believed the rapper-singer may tie the knot this month. According to Hindustan Times reports, the couple is planning to their relationship forward with a “gurdwara wedding in north India”. No official announcement has been made as of now from both sides. It is also said that very few among friends and family know about the wedding.

Punjabi actress, Isha Rikhi was recently spotted in Mumbai, presumably for wedding shopping, but “only a select few friends are said to be aware of the upcoming wedding”, the source mentions. Reportedly, an employee from a music label, who has worked with the rapper in the past, has also confirmed the buzz. Paps tried to churn out the news from the actress but she kept tight-lipped about the whole matter. Rumours of Badshah and Rikhi being a couple hit the internet last year. But, the two have maintained silence about their relationship ever since.

A source close to Badshah had earlier revealed to a new portal about their relationship, "It's been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it."

This will be Badshah's second marriage, the rapper was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. He has a daughter with his first wife. Talking about Badshah's former wife Jasmine, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2019. And the lockdown worsened the situation. Badshah and Jasmine welcomed their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh in 2017. Post-pandemic, Jasmine along with her daughter Jessemy shifted her base to London, while Badshah continues to shuffle between Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai.

