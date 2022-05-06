Will Smith's David Letterman interview to premiere on Netflix after Oscars 'slap'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WILLSMITH Will Smith will be seen in an episode of Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Oscar-winner Will Smith has been dealing with the Academy Awards 2022 fiasco lately. Smith slapped the presenter Chris Rock on the stage during the live ceremony for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Following the Oscars assault, Smith has been laying low and reports suggest that he has turned to therapy to recover from this incident.

Now, it has come to light that Smith will be seen in the upcoming episode of David Letterman's series My Guest Needs No Introduction. Smith filmed for it in January as per a report. Thus, for the fans hoping to see him talk about the Oscars incident, let us tell you that this topic won't be coming up during the discussion as the interview was filmed before the viral moment. The series is expected to premiere on May 20 on Netflix.

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony in March, Smith charged the stage and struck Rock during the broadcast after Rock made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, likening her shaved head to the buzzcut sported by Demi Moore in GI Jane. Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

The Academy later said it asked Smith to leave the ceremony and he refused. Following this Smith was resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the organisation has also barred him from attending the Oscars for 10 years. However, he can be nominated for any category and even win an Oscar.