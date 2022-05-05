Dave Chappelle attacked onstage by armed man while performing stand-up at LA's Hollywood Bowl

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JEDSIMON Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle, US stand-up comedian was assaulted during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl for Netflix's Los Angeles-based comedy festival, 'Netflix is a Joke'. He was rushed by a man while he was performing on stage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles according to the attendees of the show and the video footage which is circulating on social media.

Watch the video:

As per The Hollywood reporter, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, several attendees posted the incident's video on their social media handles, in the footage Dave could be seen performing on the stage when a man to his right rushes toward him and tackles him to the floor.

After the incident, in the later stage of the footage, the same man is then seen to be dragged away by security personnel and members of Chapelle's team.

According to the snippets that have emerged so far, Chappelle appears to be largely unhurt and quickly regained his composure after the attack. "It was a trans man," he joked later quoted by Variety.

Dave has always been a controversial figure and has grabbed headlines in recent months largely due to his Netflix comedy special "The Closer".

The 48-year-old comedian has been a part of the transphobic crowd as he has a long history of making frequent jokes about the LGTBQ+ community, especially transgenders. According to Variety, the comedian addresses himself as a member of "team TERF" (a term that stands for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist").

Also read: Oscars 2022 Moments: Will Smith walks to stage and slaps Chris Rock for Jada remark

His comments and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' initial defense of him came under fire with protests, including by staff at Netflix, three of whom were suspended and later reinstated.

(ANI)