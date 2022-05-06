Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Netizens divided as they analyse every statement, gesture of ex-couple in Court

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial continues in Court

Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for USD 50 million (Rs 384 crore) for publishing an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 claiming to be a domestic abuse survivor. Depp said that the article has cost him his career in Hollywood and made him an outcast in the film industry. After claims of abuse were made against Depp, Disney fired him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros Pictures let him off the Fantastic Beasts series. In addition to this, a lot of his money has gone done the drain in fighting Court cases pertaining to the allegations made against him. Now, as the defamation trail takes center stage, Depp and Heard's testimonies and every gesture in Court are being analysed by the those taking interest in the case.

Depp-Amber Heard trial: Shocking allegations made

Depp, who took the stand earlier, and Heard who testifies now, have both made a series of shocking allegations and counter-allegations during the trial. From Heard claiming that Depp sexually abused her with a liquor bottle, to being beaten up several times and receiving controversial text messages, the Aquaman actress is reliving the alleged trauma of her married life. Whereas Depp's claims are of serious nature too. The Black Mass actor has alleged his finger being severed in a fight with Heard, being constantly derided and ridiculed and being cheated on during the marriage. It will be up to the judge and jury to decide what claims turn out to be true in the coming time but one thing is for sure-- the ex-couple's relationship was messier than what has been made out to be in the public.

Social media trends suggest netizens are divided

Depp and Heard's case has put the light back on social media scrutiny of celebrities' lives and the ever-changing perception in the public domain. Depp's fans have been showing unwavering support to him during this turbulent time in his life. He has been greeted by fans outside the Court with 'I support Johnny Deep' placards ever since he showed up for the hearing of his libel case in the UK. As the case takes new turns in the Fairfax. Virginia Court, Twitter has once again sided with Johnny Depp, while Heard's every move during the hearing is being analysed and scrutinised.

Heard's trolling continues

Heard continues to be trolled on social media as the hearing goes on in Court. From the divorce settlement money not being diverted in full to the charities Heard claimed the money would go to, to her emotional moments being termed as a 'performance', social media has been tearing into her since the start of her testimony. A photoshopped picture of Depp lying in a hospital with a bandaged finger is doing the rounds. Heard's alleged pictures with Elon Musk and James Franco, both of whom she is accused of having an affair with during her marriage with Depp, have been circulating on the internet, all in an attempt to paint a picture.

Images of Heard's 'bruised' face after the alleged attack from Depp have also been going viral on social media. In all of these instances, Heard is being made out to be the wrong one.

A petition has also been raised on social media to remover heard from the Aquaman sequel.

Is Depp really the victim?

Even as Heard continues to be trolled on social media, Depp is being made out to be the victim. His testimony is being highlighted and the hashtag 'Justice For Johnny Depp' is accompanying every tweet in his support.

Depp's attorneys are calling Heard's testimony 'the performance of her life'. Such statements are being amplified by the actor's fans on social media. "I've lost everything. No matter the outcome of this trial, I've already lost. I lost when these allegations were made, because they will stay with me forever. My life is ruined forever," this statement from Depp has been termed as 'heartbreaking' and made out to be the most hard-hitting aspect of the case thus far.

Whether this is the truth or not will only become evident in the coming time but for now, it seems as if the internet has sided with Depp and Heard seems to be fending all by herself.