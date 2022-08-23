Shakira's pics with sons go viral amid rumours of ex Gerard Pique dating PR student Clara Chia Marti

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BESTGUG Shakira

Shakira is going through a tough phase in her life after she split with longtime partner Gerard Pique after 11 years. He was accused of cheating on the pop singer. As per media reports, the Barcelona defender was seen accompanied by other women and he has been living in his old apartment for weeks. Recently a video of Spanish footballer Pique kissing a 23-year-old Public Relations student Clara Chia Marti surfaced online and rumours of their alleged romance have gone viral. Amidst this, a few pictures of Shakira spending some time with her sons have also left her fans worried. Her fans noticed that Shakira looked stressed and sad in the pictures.

Take a look:

Fans are calling Shakira a perfect mother who is there for her kids.

Shakira and Gerard have been together for more than 11 years having started officially dating in 2010. The pair have two children together. They met in the 2010 South Africa World Cup when he was featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.

Also read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian still on ventilator, doctors say he will recover but will take time

They had released a joint statement to confirm that their relationship is ending. In a statement, the couple requested privacy for the well-being of their children. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thanks for your understanding," they said in a statement as quoted by GOAL.com.

Also read: Sonali Phogat's rare pictures from modelling days prove she was an epitome of beauty

Latest Hollywood News