Sonali Phogat's rare pictures from modeling days prove she was an epitome of beauty

Sonali Phogat who was a BJP leader from Haryana passed away on August 23. She was not just a part of the political world but the showbiz world too. She also garnered a lot of fame after her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss. Sonali Phogat started her career in television by appearing as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan in the year 2006.

Sonali has been a part of Punjabi and Haryanvi movies and music videos. She made her acting debut with the Haryanvi movie, Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti in the year 2019. She also starred in a web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh.

She had also tried her hands at modeling. Check out some of her rare pictures here:

Sonali enjoyed a massive fanbase on Instagram and TikTok too and was loved by people because of her styling and fashion sense as well. She used to post videos and pictures to entertain people. Phogat had 8,85,000 followers on Instagram and her profile described her as a “mother, actor and content creator.

On Monday evening, some videos and photographs were uploaded on her Instagram profile. In one solo video, with no hashtags, she was seen wearing a pink turban.

Another video, with hashtags Haryana, Haryanvi, Chore, showed her with a group of people. The video was also tagged to @suneelrao (Suneel Rao), who is a BJP leader from Haryana, and @binderdanodaofficial (Binder Danoda), who claims to be an artist on his Instagram profile.

Phogat had also posted four photographs showing her in the pink turban, with hashtags like 'Real Boss Lady', 'Haryana', 'Dabang', 'Strong', 'Always ready', 'Smile for the pictures'.

She had participated in a Janmashtami festival function in Hisar a few days back.

On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. Her husband passed away a few years ago. She is survived by her daughter.

