Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from Haddi reminds netizens of Archana Puran Singh, actress reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed the first look of himself from his upcoming film Haddi on Tuesday. He will be playing the lead role in the revenge drama. The poster shows him dressed as a woman and striking a pose while sitting on a chair. Ever since his first look is out, people have been praising it for Nawaz's gender-defying makeover, but surprisingly it is also reminding some netizens of The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh.

Nawaz's uncanny resemblance to Archana has left Twitterati amused. They took to Twitter and shared their epic reactions. One of them said, "Guess who Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Archana Puran singh ?!?!! Upcoming movie Haddi."

Another netizen wrote, "Archana Puran Singh in the poster of #Haddi is looking so different. NGL."

Archana Puran Singh took these comments with an open heart and said that it is a huge compliment for her to be compared to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She told Hindustan Times, "It's the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I've used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show)."

She added, "All I can say is its a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best known for his critically-acclaimed performances in movies like the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Kahaani", "Raman Raghav 2.0", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Serious Men".

About Haddi

The film, which will be shot in areas around western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, is produced by Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha of Anandita Studios and Zee Studios. The film is being directed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma.

