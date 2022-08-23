Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian still on ventilator, doctors say he will recover but will take time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi. The comedian-actor has been battling for his life since August 10 after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed while working out in a gym. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. He is still unconscious and is on a ventilator. His fans, friends and colleagues have constantly been praying for his recovery. On Tuesday, Raju’s representative informed that the doctors have assured them of his recovery but added that 'it will take time'.

While talking to Indian Express, Raju’s representative said, "He is stable and doctors are treating him well. But he is still unconscious. He is on ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time."

On August 21, Shekhar Suman shared an update about Raju's health. He said that his organs are working properly. "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev," he tweeted.

His younger brother Deepu Srivastava on Friday updated the comedian's fans about his health. Expressing gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health, in a video message, Deepu Srivastava said that though Raju is still in hospital he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible health care facility. Emphasizing that Raju Srivastava is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital. Refuting farcical rumours about Raju's health, Deepu Srivastava urged people to not pay attention to them and requested the fans to continue shower his brother with wishes for his well-being.

We pray for Raju Srivastava's speedy recovery.

