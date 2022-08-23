Sonali Phogat's happy Instagram reels video shared hours before her death goes viral, netizens in disbelief

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALI_PHOGAT_OFFICIAL Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa

Sonali Phogat, who was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, died after suffering a heart attack. Sonali was also a BJP leader from Haryana. She was on Goa visit with her staff members when she complained of uneasiness on Monday night and was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district. As per the police, Sonali was brought dead to the hospital. Between 7 pm and 8 pm on Monday, Phogat had posted two different videos and four images on her Instagram profile showing her in a pink turban. After the news of her death, netizens have been in a state of disbelief.

Sonali Phogat's videos and pics hours before her death

On Monday evening, Sonali shared an Instagram reels video in which she was seen dancing to an old Bollywood song. In other images, she was seen posing all smiles with a pink turban tied around her head. She accompanied her post with the hashtags 'always ready', 'smile' and 'strong'. Internet users are finding it hard to believe that Sonali passed away just hours after she shared the Instagram video and images. Another video, with hashtags 'Haryana', 'Haryanvi', 'Chore', showed her with a group of people.

Sonali Phogat death details

Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said that Sonali Phogat complained of uneasiness while she was at Curlies restaurant in Anjuna from where she was taken to the hospital. There is no foul play in the case, he said. “There are no external injury marks on the body,” Singh said, adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death. “Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on,” he said.

Sonali Phogat's career in the entertainment biz and politics

Sonali Phogat appeared on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. She was introduced as a wildcard contestant on the show. She was eliminated before the conclusion of the show. Sonali was also popular for her TikTok videos. Sonali unsuccessfully contested elections from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election. Phogat had 8,85,000 followers on Instagram and her profile described her as a “mother, actor and content creator". After the news of her death, many people expressed grief through comments on these posts. Sonali had participated in a Janmashtami festival function in Hisar a few days back. Her husband passed away a few years ago.

(With PTI inputs)

